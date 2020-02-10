Keep in touch with your star through ‘Wysh’

By | Published: 12:09 am 6:16 pm

Meeting a celebrity and clicking a picture with them has always been a dream come true for many. But unfortunately not every fan gets to meet the star of their dreams very often. Even in the presence of social networking apps like Instagram, Twitter, etc several fans fail to get the attention of these celebrities.

Trying to bridge a gap between these ardent fans and the celebrities is the new app called Wysh created by Hyderabad’s Mahesh Gogineni, Manan Maheshwari and Varun MS.

This app gives fans an opportunity to receive a personalised wish from their favourite celebrities on any occasion.

“It basically started with a concept where each fan actually wants to connect with their favourite celebrities in some way. We looked at the current social media platforms but it’s almost a one way communication. Celebs post something and fans just react with a like or a comment. So there is no way for a fan to communicate otherwise with a celebrity,” says Mahesh, one of the founders of the app.

“Then we got a thought of what if a person can directly message a celebrity asking for a personalised wish regarding something and that’s how the whole concept came out,” he adds.

Explaining further about the problems fans face with personal messages on apps like Instagram, Mahesh says, “Once we spoke to the celebrities we got to know they get a lot of direct messages and there is no filter. How many messages can a celebrity respond to? So, what we wanted was a personalised message where the celebrity can actually take the time and effort to respond to individuals.”

When quizzed about the charges for a wish, Mahesh explains, “If the wishes are for free, then it becomes very tough for the celebrities to respond. And so to filter those real fans who actually want that personalised message, we came up with the paid concept. The cost varies according to the celebrities and their fan following and potential. The amount can be anywhere between Rs 750 to Rs 2,000.”

These wish requests are further filtered before reaching the celebrities to avoid any inappropriate messages and inconvenience to the celebrities. After the request reaches the celebrities, they send a video recording of them wishing the fan within a time period. This period again differs with each celebrities. Once the celebrity sends the video, the fan can see the video on their app and can also share it in various social media platforms.

While talking about how the trio convinces these celebrities to be a part of their app, Mahesh shares, “For celebrities, there are two different motivations. One is the ability to connect with their ardent fans and generate a level of emotion that one fan carries when his favourite celebrity addresses him by his/her name. Secondly, it is also the monetary motivation.”

Mahesh and his team also look forward to spread their wings and tag in more celebrities from the various language film industries in near future.

To get a personalised wish from your favourite celebrity, log on to https://thewysh.com/ or download the Wysh app.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter