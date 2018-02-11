Keep it simple while weight training

By | Published: 12:40 am 6:28 pm

Fitness comes as naturally to Karan Tacker as acting. Having come into the limelight with the popular TV Show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain as the handsome lover of the character Jeevika, Karan had many a girls swooning after his physique. TV at the time was limited to the typical Saas-Bahu serials, so understandably his scenes with Krystal D’Souza’s character Jeevika sent many a tweens into a dizzy. But fitness was something he was into before he got into the industry. Admittedly, he likes to switch up his workout routines to avoid monotony.

“My workout keeps changing a lot as I tend to get bored easily. Previously, I would go to the gym to get a certain look, but now I’m more focused on total fitness. Now functional training is pretty much what I do most of the time. I do a lot of kickboxing and gymnastics as it keeps your body agile,” says Karan Tacker who was last seen as the host of the reality show, ‘The Voice’. By his own admission, he is a fitness buff who doesn’t like to miss even a single day of workout.

“I’m addicted to the gym. I will head to the gym usually after breakfast, it’s how my body wakes up. I do workouts which are a total body routine thrice a week. When I do functional training, I do the basic things which people have forgotten like quads, deadlifts, bench press and I have fun with it. My idea is it shouldn’t be something that you feel you have to do but something you want to do,” emphasizes Karan who consults a trainer when changing his routine. “I used to have a trainer but I work out by myself now. I like to fly solo when I do my weight training; it’s my zone of meditation. I don’t like to be bossed around since it’s kind of like a zen state for me. I don’t really talk to anyone in those 40 minutes. I really feel connected to my soul. I also like to bring in a partner who can do functional training like me to motivate myself at times,” shares Karan.

With strong Punjabi roots, food is something that gets the hottie weak in the knees so he likes to keep his diet moderate. “I follow a paleo diet all year round, so I consume natural products, proteins that comes from animal sources like red meat, chicken and fish. Besides, that I eat healthy fat and veggies,” adds Karan. A keen believer in clean eating, he advices including one cheat meal to avoid bingeing.

“It’s important to have cheat meals. Fitness starts from the mind then your body follows automatically. As a Punjabi, food is sacrosanct to me and my mum is the most amazing cook around so I don’t stop myself,” says Karan who avoids fried food. However, the mention of hot samosas and syrupy gulab jamun can weaken his resolve. “Jab mera man karta hai, main kha leta hun. The other day, I had a samosa party on set where I ordered 25 samosas for the crew and my team. I had four samosas myself. What happens is when you have been training for so long, and maintaining a proper diet, your metabolic rate is so high that no matter what you eat, it will be burned off. Your body gets habituated to burning many calories,” explains the 31-year-old.

Staying fit on the go

Workout to Karan is as essential as breathing or eating, so he doesn’t let a hectic schedule get in the way. “I’m a fanatic, so I find time to work it in. Every time I travel, I make sure to find a gym in the hotel or find one nearby and enroll myself in it. I wake up early so I’m set for the day. So if I’m travelling for ten days, I make sure to workout atleast 4 days,” says Karan who suggests taking a day off from working out to let the body recuperate. “Overtraining is something I want to get rid of,” signs off Karan.