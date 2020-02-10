Keep Khammam clean, Minister urges locals

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday appealed to the people of Khammam to take the responsibility of keeping the city clean and green.

Launching a clean and green programme at Lakaram Tank Bund, organised by Khammam Municipal Corporation and National Cadet Corps, Kumar cleared weeds and garbage on the bund. He also flagged off a fleet of five garbage collecting vans and one compactor, along with Mayor G Papalal and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti.

The Minister noted that residents should strive to keep their houses and surroundings clean. They should cooperate with the administration and the Municipal Corporation in developing Khammam as a clean and green city, which will be a model for other towns, he said.

Deputy Mayor B Murali, District Tourism Officer Suman Chakravarthy and others were present.

