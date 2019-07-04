Keep liquor and mobiles at bay, Harish to youth

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Siddipet: Former Minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao has called upon the rural youth not to get addicted to mobiles. However, he has appealed to them to use smartphones for learning new and innovative practices in agriculture. After inaugurating the library building at Irkode village, Rao has called upon them to keep away from liquor and smartphone and concentrate on studies by setting goals at very early stages of life.

Addressing the villagers after inaugurating a slew of development works at Irkode, Rao has vowed to develop the village into a model village on all fronts. Thanking the villagers for voting him in recent Assembly election, Rao has called upon the villagers to join hands with him to improve greenery in the village. Harish Rao inaugurated community halls for Rajakas (Rs17.5 lakhs), Ambedkar Bhavan (Rs 15 lakhs), Gouda Bhavan (Rs 16 lakhs), Reddy Welfare Building (Rs 20 lakhs), SC Function Hall (Rs 10 lakhs), Library (Rs 10 lakhs) and water plant of Bala Vikasa on Thursday.

Rao has also announced that they have allotted 5 acres and 8 acres for Gouda and Mudiraj communities to help them to raise palm trees for tapping toddy and taking up fish farming respectively. The former minister has suggested the farmers take up the cultivation of commercial crops to enhance the profits. He has further announced that they will build a veterinary hospital, Vaikunta Dhama and double bedroom houses for eligible beneficiaries in Irkode. Rao has also promised to lay a four-lane road up to Siddipet from the village installing butterfly lights on the road median.

Later, the Siddipet MLA has participated in the swearing in ceremonies of Siddipet Rural and Urban Mandal MPPs and MPTCs.

