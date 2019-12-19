Keep politics out of unions: Jagadish

By | Published: 12:28 am

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said politics should not be allowed in workers’ unions as many across the world were in crisis because of this.

Inaugurating the office building of Telangana Electricity Employees’ 1104 Union, Jagdish Reddy said good relations between workers and managements would result in achieving big goals.

When labour unions were strong, without political interference and influence, achieving workers’ demands and rights would become easy. This would also help organisations develop, he said. Like financial discipline was crucial for managements, discipline and commitment to work was important for labourers.

The Minister said the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited was one of the organisations that succeeded in achieving big goals because of its organised atmosphere. Allowing politics and political parties in the affairs of workers unions would cause loss instead of benefits.

Terming 24 hours uninterrupted electricity supply to agricultural pump sets as a great achievement of the TS Transco and Genco, Reddy said Andhra leaders conspired to stop the formation of Telangana State by arguing that the region would plunge into darkness if carved out of AP. But, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao proved them wrong and made Telangana the only State in the country to ensure 24×7 power supply to the farm sector.

Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapally Prabhakar Rao played a crucial role in achieving this goal, Reddy said. Stating that development in the electricity sector has powerful influence on politics, he said the issue of hike in tariff led to the defeat of the then ruling party in the 2004 elections. He reminded that the Chief Minister set right all things in the electricity department after Telangana State was formed and fulfilled his poll promise of the 2014 elections to provide 24 hours electricity to agricultural pump sets within three years. He also asked the electricity employees to be alert to avoid accidents.

‘TS tops in electricity sector’

Stating that Transco and Genco have advanced technology, Prabhakar Rao felt that commitment and dedication of its employees was must to make the organisation financially stronger. The employees should focus on ensuring quality services to customers. He reminded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana the top most State in the country in the electricity sector in a short span of five years. Contribution of the employees towards this achievement was unforgettable, he said.

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said the customer was like god and employees should strive to ensure quality services. Telangana Electricity Employees’ 1104 Union State president Nimma Padma Reddy, general secretary G Saibaba and others attended the programme.

