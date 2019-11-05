Keep taking wickets Jalaj, says Kanwaljit

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: When off-spinner Jalaj Saxena returned with Deodhar Trophy one-day tournament record haul of 7/41 recently, it spoke of his relentless pursuit of earning Indian cap. Although the all-rounder has been churning out performances after performances in domestic cricket in all formats of the game, he has yet to catch the attention of the National selectors.

The 33-year-old Saxena, who has 6153 runs and captured 307 wickets in 115 first-class matches and has been recipient of BCCI’s Lala Amarnath award for the Best all-rounder for four consecutive years, tweeted: Best bowling figures in the history in Deodhar Trophy. Thank you everyone for all the love and support. Forever grateful.’’

Saxena has resigned to fate and said selection was not in his hands. “My job is to play cricket and that is what I am doing. The motivation is always to play for India. I wake up every morning with this hope,’’ he said on his latest performance.

As Saxena’s continued to showcase his performances with a hope that he will get a chance to play for the country, not many years ago Hyderabad’s Kanwaljit Singh was a victim of the whimsical selection policy in the 90’s. The off-spinner was considered one of the finest in his trade in his playing days but yet could not see the light of the tunnel.

Ask any batsman in the country, they always came in for high praise for Kanwaljit and openly admitting that the Hyderabad off spinner was unlucky not to play for the country. With 369 wickets from 111 Ranji matches, the off spinner had mesmerised many a batsmen with his subtle skills. “Yes, when I read about Jalaj’s performances, I remember of my playing days when I did everything but still could not play for the country. It is not always easy to motivate yourself particularly when you perform and don’t get the recognition. When I started my career, I dreamt for playing for the country. I worked hard and took wickets in plenty but the lady luck never smiled on me for reasons best known to the selectors then,’’ said 61-year-old, who is now the coach of the Nagaland team.

Age should not be the criteria but performance should be, according to Kanwaljit, who was the leading wicket-taker of the country for three successive years with 49, 51 and 62 wickets in the season. He took 14 wickets against Karnataka in 1997-98 Ranji quarterfinals at Gymkhana, including the wicket of Rahul Dravid, who prompted to say that Kanwaljit was the best off spinner in the country.

A master of spin, Kanwaljit often deceived the batsman with flight and turn. “I worked hard at the nets. A spinner has to learn to spin the ball and then add variations to the bowling. I enjoyed the deceiving the batsman with flight. Sadly, present day spinners don’t believe in spinning the ball. Of course some spinners like Nadeem and Jalaj work on their skills. Nadeem is lucky to get a break for all his hard work. My only advise to Jalaj is to keep performing and take wickets,’’ concluded Kanwaljit.

