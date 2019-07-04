Keep the pitter-patter of rain at bay

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Rains may be a source of immense joy, but they certainly are not a good sign for jewellery, say experts. Sumeet Dhanraj, director and creative head of Dhanraj Jewellers, and Saumya Ghai, designer and merchandiser at Shaya by CaratLane, have suggested some self-care tips to help protect your ornaments in this damp weather:

• Gold jewellery is prone to catching dust and dirt quickly when kept in a humid environment. Hence, during monsoon, one must use warm soapy water to clean gold ornaments.

• Have separate storage boxes for pearls, coral or amber.

• Moisture can affect metal alloy used to make ornaments and cause it to lose its original lustre. To prevent this, store your jewellery in a box with a sturdy exterior and a soft interior, which would do half the job for you.

• Over-exposure to air and humidity can damage your delicate silver. It’s advisable to store silver jewellery in individual, air-tight bags with an anti-tarnish properties paper as they minimise air exposure and keep the jewellery new for a longer period of time.

• If your jewellery gets wet, take a soft cloth, dab the water out and blow dry the jewellery before storing it.