Keep your environs hygiene: Adilabad JC

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Adilabad: Joint Collector G Sandhya Rani on Thursday stressed on the need to maintain hygienic environs in rural parts for a healthy life. She was addressing a gathering after participating in the ongoing 30-day Action Plan for developing villages, at Mamidiguda village in Adilabad Rural mandal.

Sandhya Rani underlined the merits of upkeep of the surroundings. She suggested the locals to keep their habitations clean as untidy environs would give rise to certain diseases resulting in financial burden to them. She urged them to prevent plastic consumption and to use gunny bags when purchasing groceries, vegetables and other goods.

The Joint Collector instructed the officials of Panchayat Raj to impose fine against those who carry plastic bags and those who dump litter on roads. She informed that 300 bins were distributed to the villagers with the help of philanthropists and to follow waste management practices. The villagers were told to recharge ground water by digging up rain water harvesting pits. The Joint Collector requested them to prevent water stagnation which cause spread of mosquito population.

District Panchayat Raj Officer Sai Baba, Adilabad Rural mandal Tahsildar Raj Mohan Reddy, District Public Relations Officer Bheem Kumar and other officials were present at the programme.

