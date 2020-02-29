Keep your house cool this summer

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Summer is almost here and denizens have started to switch on their air conditioners and finding it hard to stay without power. However, most hardly spare a thought on reducing the heat, which is directly falling on the rooftop of the dwelling? Here are some tips to keep home naturally cool.

When sunlight directly falls on the terrace, room temperature gets increased. As summer intensifies, it is important to keep direct sunlight away from your home and bring down warm conditions in living space. There are some ways to keep the sun rays out of windows and roof. Among all measures, the rooftop coatings work well in offering relief from scorching summer as they have capability to reduce room temperature. These coatings prevent the heat in afternoons and block the hot rays impacting the roofs.

The days are not same from winter where you can close the windows throughout the day. It is time for you to close blinds and curtains in the morning and open them in the evening. Once the sun started to slip behind the horizon, open all windows and allow some fresh cool air before you go to bed. If you have space in living area, place some trees, as they would block solar radiation entering home. If possible, keep plants and shrubs near windows to help in beating temperatures to some extent. Moreover, they can effectively cool down your home and give you some sound sleep in night time. Homemakers have to note down that heat is more likely to stay in kitchen and pass to other rooms. To avoid this, it is ideal to cook food before 9 am and after 6 pm. Use stove top fans to dump hot and humid air from kitchen as soon as sun goes down.

That’s not all, heat is produced in rooms, when electronic appliance are switched on. The gadgets and electronic appliances give off heat, even when turned off, so remember to unplug all unnecessary appliances when they are not in use.

