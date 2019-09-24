Keep your locality clean and green: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Karimnagar: Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar called upon the people to take part in special sanitation drive by considering it as their social responsibility.

As part of 10-day special sanitation drive, swatchhta rally was organized in the town. Students, officials and others participated in the rally took out from Ambedkar stadium to Telangana chowk.

Flagging off the rally at Ambedkar stadium here on Tuesday, The Minister said to implement the 30-day action plan which was conceptualised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, special sanitation drive was taken up in the town to make Karimangar a healthy town.

Stating that sanitation works would be carried out during the ten-day drive, he wanted various sections of the society including the students, employees, women, members of various organizations, and others to came forward voluntarily to participate in the drive to make their localities hygienic. Ordering the officials to take steps to remove the footpath encroachments, Kamalakar said a penalty of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 would be imposed if anybody dump garbage on roads after completion of the drive.

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Venugopal Reddy administered swatchhta oath with the participants. MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed, Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy and others participated in the rally.

Later, Kamalakar along with his family members performed ‘shramadanam’ at 7 Hills area and cleared wastage and other dumping on either side of road besides cleaning the divider.

