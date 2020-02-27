Keep your vision protected

By | Published: 7:07 pm

With the onset of March, arrives exams and with exams comes its first casualty, eyes. Exam time means a lot of reading, writing that brings a lot of stress and strain to the eyes, the usually neglected part of our body.

“When it comes to taking proper care of your eyes, there are a number of things that you should be aware and informed of. Few people actually understand the various exercises and steps that should be performed in order to maintain proper function of the eyes.” opines Dr.LVK Raju

Dr. LVK Raju, MBBS,MS, Fellow – Phaco,Sr. Cataract, Lasik & ICL Surgeon, Maxivision Super speciality chain of eye hospitals Hyderabad highlights the critical ten commandments for eye care:

Never lie flat on your back and read, as far as possible, try to maintain a reading distance not less than 25 cms from the eye, take adequate intervals of rest (5 to 10 minutes) in between reading for long hours.

One can also relax the eyes by looking at a distant object 5 meters away. It is crucial that you eat plenty of fruits and vegetables such as carrots, spinach, papaya and mangos, because all of these are rich in beta-carotene.