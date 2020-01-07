Keep yourself abreast of latest tech developments: Khammam Collector tells Students

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan advised school students to keep themselves abreast of latest technological developments as the present day world is driven by technology.

The Collector was speaking after inaugurating a robotic workshop organised in an interactive mode by Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Advanced Studies (JNIAS), Hyderabad and Department Education, Khammam at District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) in Khammam.

Karnan told the students that the majority of those studied in government schools emerged as great scientists in India. About 90 per cent scientists working with the national space agency, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have had their schooling in government schools only.

The future belongs to robotic technology, he noted. The workshop was organised to help students in Ashram schools and tribal schools in the district to learn about robots and to teach how to build and control them. The workshop was organised with the technical support by Department of Science and Technology (DoST) (ICPS- Division) and do it yourself (DIY) starter kit for building robots through experimental and hands-on approach.

The Collector, who distributed dictionaries to the students, asked the teachers to impart value-based education to the students with a sound foundation in science and technology.

JNIAS Registrar D Suresh said as many as 100 schools in Khammam district had been selected for robotic workshop. In the first phase, students from 61 schools were trained and the students from the remaining 50 schools would be trained on January 30, he informed. The JNIAS director Sirisha, District Educational Officer P Madan Mohan and DIET principal S Satyanarayana were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter