Keeping Carnatic music alive

Hyderabad: In an effort to perpetuate the legacy of Tyagaraja, ardent followers are keeping the culture alive by training next generation kids in Carnatic music. A group of nine child prodigies performed at the Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival at Shilparamam on Thursday. Fourteen year old vocalist, Samhita was initiated by his parents into Carnatic music at the age of eight and since then, learning and practising music has become a daily routine for her. Soon after a performance at the fest, she said, “platforms such as these help and encourage aspiring singers like me”.

Another 12-year-old Carnatic vocalist, Sphoorthi says her day starts with practice from 3 am to 7 am and picking it up again after returning from school. “With this rigorous practice day and night, I have fallen in love with the melodious music,” she says. “Tyagaraja Kritis calm my mind and I render them every time I find myself stressed,” Sphoorthi adds.