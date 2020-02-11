Keerthan, Maimoona clinch SLAN inter-school chess titles in Hyderabad

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:48 pm

Hyderabad: M Keerthan and Syeda Maimoona scored three points each to emerge champions in the boys and girl sections of the 5th to 7th class categories respectively at the SLAN inter-school chess tournament, organised by SLAN and Telangana State Chess Association and Projet 511 at the Vignana Jyothi Public School, Madhura Nagar on Tuesday.

Winners

1st to 4th Class: Boys: 1. B Trinav Kumar (3 Points), 2. M Chetan (2.5), 3. S Rakshith (2);

Girls: 1. S Sai Ekshita (3), 2. P Laalithya (2), 3. M Venkata Sanjana (2);

5th to 7th Class: Boys: 1. M Keerthan (3), 2. Md Noomaan (3), 3. P Harsha Vardhan (2.5);

Girls: 1. Syeda Maimoona (3), 2. S Neeha (2.5), 3. M Snigdha (2);

8th to 10th Class: Boys: 1. Rithvik Goud (2.5), 2. Thrida (2.5), 3. Srinivas (2);

Girls: 1. N Navya (2).

