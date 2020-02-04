Keerthana Bhoopal aims for the top note

By | Published: 12:08 am 10:37 pm

In this era of auto tunes and contrived voices, we barely get to hear a voice so powerful that leaves us awestruck. But one does find such rarities in the city, one such powerhouse talent is 24-year-old Hyderabadi singer; Keerthana Bhoopal.

With a range of over three octaves, this energetic lass confesses that she fuelled herself with music to get out of her comfort zone. “Growing up, I didn’t have to face many hardships. Life was pretty comfortable for me. It was music that made me feel the highs and lows of emotion. When I was very young, my grandfather passed away.

And I remember how listening to One Sweet Day by my idol, Mariah Carey’s album Daydream, got me through the pain I felt at the time. Music made me feel emotion; it made me feel alive. It was amazing to discover something so special, especially since singing came to me naturally. It is a gift I wish to share with the universe until the voice in me says I can.”

Starting at the age of six, Keerthana went for Carnatic vocal classes, practising sankeertanas and later extended her talent to the instruments – keyboard and drums. Having developed a strong base in her musical journey, Keerthana, to went on to study music at the Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore.

Being able to sing is one thing, but performing in front of an audience is a different ball game. The struggle is real. Keerthana says, “It was hard for me to break out of my cocoon, to face the realities of the real world. Initially, it was a struggle getting a gig at even the smallest of places.” Not one to be disheartened, Keerthana went on to create her own band ‘KetoNation’, which now performs at some of the top music destinations in the country.

While in Singapore, she performed with well-known soul/funk/hip hop band called ‘The Good Life Project’ and many other local bands such as “Taj”, “RaghaJazz”. She was a part of the grand Lasalle show at the Esplanade on the waterfront, collaboration in 2014/15. These successful performances get her invited back to shows in Singapore. She was invited to be part of the “Jazz in July”, 2015.

In Bengaluru, she has fronted popular bands such as Lagori Best Kept Secret and collaborated with well-known singer/performer, Carlton Braganza. She has also performed her own shows with musicians from bands such as Peepal Tree.

For every artist, the call of talent is often fuelled by motivation and inspiration. In Keerthana’s case, it was scuba diving. “I feel a calmness wash over me when I scuba dive. The beauty underwater is unparalleled and it both moves and inspires me.” Her other inspirations when writing music comes from comedy, conversations with people and travel.

“My goal has always been to create a sound that represents me. I’m in the process of writing my own album. And I look forward to performing this on an international stage someday. My ambition is to one day sing at Madison Square Garden in New York, just like Mariah Carey did.” expresses Keerthana.

Released two mash up cover songs – Fade Into Darkness (Avicii), Roobaroo (Rang De Basanti) and Sound of Silence (Simon and Garfunkel) and Preet (Meera Bhajan) in 2018.

Put out a remix of a classic Bollywood track ‘My Heat is beating’, from the movie ‘Julie’, in collaboration with Akshay Hariharan who produced the track.

Performed at venues such as Hyderabad Gold club, High Spirits Café Pune, Fandom and B flat in Bengaluru and intimate shows at The Blue Room, House Concerts and Sofar in Bengaluru in 2019.

