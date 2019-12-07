Keerthy remembers legendary actor Savitri on 85rd birth anniversary

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Actor Keerthy Suresh paid tribute to Mahanati Savitri as she shared a heartfelt message remembering the legendary actor on her 85th birth anniversary on Friday. Sharing the picture of the yesteryear actor on her Instagram story, Keerthy wrote, “Happy Birthday #mahanatisavitri garu. Your performance and goodness will be celebrated forever. You will always live in the hearts of everyone.”

The actor, who received the National Award for her eponymous role in the award-winning film, has been approached to play the female lead in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie.She recently completed six years in the movie industry. Taking to her instagram she wrote, “6 years ago, I was born as an Actor. I’ve been fortunate enough to have lived many lives, as different characters. Thank you for accepting me and showering your love and blessings.

I’m super grateful to be having the opportunities that come my way to live my dream over and over again. Eternally thankful to my family, fraternity and well wishers. Take a seat and grab your popcorns. You and I have a long way to go ❤.”The actor is playing the lead role in ongoing project titled Miss India which is under shooting.

Meanwhile, there has been a report that she is likely to play the female lead in Balakrishna’s upcoming action entertainer with director Boyapati Srinu. The puja ceremony of the untitled movie was held in Hyderabad on Friday. It is learnt that Boyapati has recently met Keerthy and narrated the story to her. However, she did not coney her interest to sign on the dotted lines.Apart from Miss India, Keerthy also has Tamil-Telugu bilingual horror flick titled Penguin in her kitty.

