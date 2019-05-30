Keerthy Suresh in a 15-min cameo in Manmadhudu 2

By | Published: 5:26 pm 5:32 pm

There have been reports that Samantha and Keerthy Suresh are part of the upcoming romance-comedy flick Manmadhudu 2, playing key roles. According to a source, Keerthy Suresh will make her presence for just 15 minutes in the movie while Samantha will be seen for just five minutes in a guest role.

Starring actor Rakul Preet Singh and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles, the movie is being directed by Rahul Ravindran. Nagarjuna had earlier worked with Samantha in Manam and Raju Gari Gadhi 2. Now, both the actors are sharing screen space for the third time in Manmadhudu 2. Nagarjuna had recently posted a picture of his daughter-in-law on his Twitter handle from the sets.

And the likes of Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh will surely lighten up the comedy track in the movie. Other characters include Nassar, Lakshmi, Devadarshini, Jhansi, etc. The music is being rendered by Chaitan Bharadwaj. Manmadhudu 2 is sequel to the 2002 romantic comedy movie of Nagarjuna that had become a huge box office hit.