Keerthy Suresh is the new glamour icon

Buoyed by the recognition at the national level, glamour doll Keerthy Suresh is all set to raise the bar in the glamour industry. The new look of her upcoming movie Miss India has already been piquing the interest of fans in social media.Although the short teaser of Miss India is out, the makers haven’t revealed much about the storyline or the character of Keerthy Suresh.

Clad in stylish attire, Keerthy is seen walking through the streets. A Telugu-Tamil bilingual, the movie is being directed by Narendranath while Mahesh S Koneru is producing the movie under the banner East Coast Productions. While there are quite a film projects in the pipeline for the Mahanati actor, news about Miss India is turning fans more curious. To get into the skin of the glamorous character, Keerthy had to shed a few kilos.

Several stars like Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, senior actor Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, S Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju, and Nadhiya are among other artistes seen in the film. The actor who was last seen in Manmadhudu 2 as she has played an extended cameo role, is upbeat over her another upcoming full-length movie in Malayalam, Marakkar: Arabi Kadalinte Simham. The movie is being directed by Priyadarshan. For the role in the movie, Keerthy has learnt how to play each note of veena. While she is already an expert in playing violin, it is great that Keerthy has taken effort to learn another musical instrument.

