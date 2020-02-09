Keerthy Suresh spreads the word for green India

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: Joining the Green India Challenge, actor Keerthy Suresh planted saplings in the premises of Tech Mahindra in Suraram here on Sunday.

Given the increasing pollution levels, Keerthy urged everyone to plant saplings and make an effort to safeguard the environment. Actor Kadambari Kiran, Green India Challenge co-founder Raghav and others were present on the occasion.

Green India Challenge was initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar with an objective to promote greenery across the country.

Earlier, several celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Raashi Khanna took part in the challenge and nominated other celebrities to continue the challenge. Even Ministers, MPs and MLAs from various political parties, industrial bigwigs, film actors, sportspersons and other professionals have been participating in the challenge and planting saplings.

