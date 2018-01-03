Keerthy Suresh in Vijay – AR Murugadoss film

By | Published: 3:50 pm

Tamil superstar Vijay, whose ‘Mersal’ was one of the major hits of 2017, is gearing up for his next movie under the direction of AR Murugadoss. The yet-to-be titled film marks the third collaboration of Vijay and Murugadoss after ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Tuppakki’.

Sun Pictures, who is bankrolling the prestigious project, on Wednesday, announced the lead cast and crew details. Accordingly, Keerthy Suresh, who will be soon seen on the big screen opposite Pawan Kalyan in ‘Agnyathavasi’ and Suriya in ‘Gang’, has been roped in to play the female lead.

On the other side, Oscar winning AR Rahman would be scoring the music for the film, now known as Vijay62, while Girish Gangatharan and Sreekar Prasad are will be handling the cinematography and editing departments.