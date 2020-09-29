Keesara bribe case: ACB arrests five more persons

ACB produced the five arrested persons – Venkatesh, Venkateshwar Rao, Jagadishwar Rao, Bhaskar Rao and Srikanth Reddy – before the special court for ACB cases after which they were remanded in judicial custody

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested five more persons including two realtors and a computer operator working at the office of suspended Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraj.

Apart from the computer operator K Venkatesh and realtors Rao Venkateshwar Rao, Chalamala Venkata Jagadishwar Rao and Chalamala Bhaskar Rao, the ACB also nabbed Kandadi Srikanth Reddy, son of K Dharma Reddy, who allegedly managed to secure pecuniary benefits allegedly from Nagaraj in connection with a land issue at Rampally village in Keesara.

The ACB had already arrested Dharma Reddy in the criminal misconduct and conspiracy case registered against Nagaraj in addition to the Rs.1.10 crore bribe case.

The ACB produced the five arrested persons – Venkatesh, Venkateshwar Rao, Jagadishwar Rao, Bhaskar Rao and Srikanth Reddy – before the special court for ACB cases after which they were remanded in judicial custody.

Nagaraj along with Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sairaj and two realtors – Ch. Srinath Yadav and K. Anji Reddy were arrested by the ACB on August 14 in connection with the Rs.1.10 crore bribe case.

While Nagaraj is still in Chanchalguda prison, Sairaj, Srinath Yadav and Anji Reddy got bail on Monday.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .