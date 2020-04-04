Keesara cops go the extra mile

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police are the first responders in most situations and despite a few black sheep here and there, they are winning overall appreciation for going all out to help people during the lockdown.

On Friday, swiftly responding to a tweet from a citizen, the Keesara police rushed to the aid of an elderly woman, a diabetic patient, and delivered urgently required medicines at her residence in Rampally village.

It all started on Twitter, when Bharath, a private employee from Kukatpally, tweeted to the Keesara police asking to arrange medicines for his mother-in-law Chitti Rathnam (60), who stays alone in RL Nagar in Rampally.

“Her son works in the Indian Air Force and is staying away from her due to his work commitments. Her daughter and son-in-law stay in Kukatpally. Usually, all her needs, including the medicines, are looked after by her daughter and sometimes, the old lady herself manages to get them. Since the lockdown began, she has been unable to go out to get her medicines nor her family could help her in time,” said J Narender Goud, Inspector, Keesara.

Bharath had also tagged the Rachakonda Police Commissioner on Twitter. The Keesara police, who were immediately alerted by the Commissioner’s office, contacted Bharath and took the residential address.

“Our team took details of the medicines she needed and immediately bought it from a nearby pharmacy. They went to her residence and delivered the medicines in time,” the Inspector said.

Rathnam’s family members appreciated and thanked the police for their swift action. A few days ago, the Keesara police similarly reached out to a daily wage worker’s family in Rampally village which was starving due to the lockdown and provided the members with essential supplies.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .