Kendall Jenner and beau have fun in Miami

American supermodel Kendall Jenner and basketball player Ben Simmons seemed to be liking each other’s company as they were spotted enjoying a poolside date in Miami, Florida.The two were pictured looking relaxed and enjoying themselves in the sun as the 24-year old donned a hot pink two-piece bikini set.

According to Page Six, Ben and Kendall went to watch the 2020 Super Bowl LIV, which is the season’s biggest football game.The media personality even shared a moment from a night out at Papi Steak restaurant.The couple spent the New Year’s Eve together at Attico in downtown Philadelphia and were also spotted grabbing brunch at Bubby’s in Tribeca last month.