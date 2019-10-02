Kendall Jenner breaks silence on dating rumours with Fai

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Fai Khadra recently accompanied supermodel Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s second wedding, but there are no wedding bells ringing for Fai and Kendall. The supermodel was in attendance at Justin and Hailey’s second wedding, celebrating the couple as they exchanged vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina. Kendall later posted a photo of herself with Fai, who is a long-time friend of her famous family’s circle.

“We don’t date he’s just my date,” she captioned a mirror selfie of the pair. Fai is the older brother of twin DJs and fashionistas Simi and Haze. Kendall was most recently linked to basketball team Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons. In May, a source said that the romance had ended.

“The relationship ran its course. She’s spending time with her friends and back to being in fun mode,” the source said at that time. Kendall is “very protective of her personal life. Kendall’s really different from her sisters in that sense. She honestly doesn’t want people talking about who she’s dating,” the source said.

Kendall joined her sister Kylie Jenner, her mother, Kris Jenner, and friends Justine Skye, Joan Smalls, Riley Montana and Renell Medrano to watch Justin and Hailey exchange vows. The couple, who first got hitched at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, celebrated their union at an evening reception.