Kendall Jenner for Versace

By | Published: 12:54 pm

New Delhi: Reality TV star and supermodel, Kendall Jenner is the new face for Versace’s Limited Edition Collection.

The new and exciting campaign is shot by renowned photography duo Mert and Marcus. Set in a futuristic universe, it explores the power of technology.

With face shields in focus thanks to the current global pandemic, Kendall is featured sporting the Medusa Icon Shield sunglasses that debuted on the Spring-Summer 2020 runway. The oversized frames and Medusa medallions at each temple, is in the with House iconic logo. The contemporary designs are available in both classic and seasonal colours.

Kendall is snapped interacting with screens in a photographic series that examines communication in the digital age. The way we stay connected has never been more important; the images champion technological innovation as a force for togetherness and progression.

Seen on the Spring-Summer 2020 runway, the wrapped semi-rim shield style features wide and hollow tapered temples. The frame features a goldtone logo, while the temples are enriched with a signature Medusa emblem. The sunglasses are available in transparent fuchsia or black with gradient orange to purple lens, in transparent petroleum or white with gradient petrol to yellow lens and in Havana with trigradient brown lens.