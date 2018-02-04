Kendrick Lamarm, The Weeknd join hands

By | Published: 12:21 am

Kendrick Lamar and singer The Weeknd have joined hands for a new track titled Pray for me from the forthcoming film Black Panther.

This is the second collaboration by the two artistes after Sidewalks from the 2016 album, Starboy.

Pray for me has a dark and a powerful beat from The Weeknd with strong verses from Lamar.

The audio track has already been released globally.

And now, Lamar and Anthony Top Dawg Tiffith will be curating and producing Black Panther: The Album.

The album will feature music from and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film.

Black Panther is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o, among others.