Kenny Rogers passes away ‘peacefully’

Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died. He was 81. Rogers, who dominated the pop and country charts in the 1970s and 1980s and won three Grammys, passed away “peacefully” from natural causes, reports variety.com.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” a representative for the singer said in a statement. Due to the global Covid-19 outbreak, the family is planning a small private service with a public memorial planned later.

Back in 2015, Rogers had announced a farewell tour and kept it going through December 2017. In April of 2018, he announced that he is calling off the remaining dates, including a planned appearance at the Stagecoach Festival in California, due to unspecified “health challenges”.

“I didn’t want to take forever to retire,” Rogers had said in a statement he released in 2018, adding: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on ‘The Gambler’s Last Deal’ tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they’ve given me throughout my career and the happiness I’ve experienced as a result of that.”

Rogers’ signature song The Gambler was added to the National Registry in 1978. A special, Biography: Kenny Rogers, had been announced by A&E earlier this month, set to air on April 13.

Along with his music career, he started as an actor. His 1978 country chart-topper The Gambler turned into five popular TV movies, while some of his other hits also inspired small-screen features. Rogers was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Country Music Association the same year.

With Mike Settle, Terry Williams and Thelma Camacho, Rogers founded First Edition in 1967. Fronted by Rogers, the group notched two top 10 pop hits: Just dropped in (to see what condition my condition was in), and a version of Mickey Newbury’s slice of pop psychedelia, and Ruby, don’t take love to town.

The First Edition’s journey to fame began in the early 1970s, and Rogers signed a solo deal in 1976. He struck almost immediate pay dirt with “Lucille” — the number became Rogers’ first No. 1 country hit and reached No. 5 on the national pop chart. It also scored Rogers his first Grammy, for best male country vocal performance.

Rogers also partnered with long-time female star West, and the duo racked up three No. 1 country singles — Every time two fools collide, All I ever need is you and What are we doin’ in love. Other hit singles include — Grammy-winning The gambler and Coward of the county.

He got married five times. Rogers is survived by his last wife Wanda and five children.