Kerala: 12,000 litres of petrol spills as fuel tanker overturns

By | Published: 11:05 am

Kozhikode: A petrol tanker overturned at Vatakara near here on Thursday spilling 12,000 litres of fuel on the road, police said. The incident occurred at around 5.30 am and left the driver of the truck injured, they said.

“Fire engines reached the spot and we have contained the situation. The tanker had 12,000 litres of fuel… all the fuel has been spilled,” a fireman in the rescue team told PTI.

According to police, the truck carrying Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) fuel hit a road roller before turning turtle. It was carrying petrol in three compartments of 4000 litres each, they said.

“Only the driver was injured in the accident and he has been admitted to a nearby hospital,” police said. We have closed the road and traffic has been diverted, they said.