Kerala capital to get 24-hour shopping streets

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Safe shopping streets, with commercial establishments operating 24 hours, will soon come up in the Kerala capital, if everything goes as planned.

A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday decided to set up safe streets, where shops remain open 24 hours in select locations here, under the city corporation limits.

A permanent panel, comprising officials of tourism, police, local self-government and labour departments and the city corporation, would be constituted at the government level to ensure that the project is implemented in a safe and efficient manner, an official release said here.

After the capital city, the initiative would be extended to other major cities of Kerala by April this year and necessary directions would be given to respective city corporations in this regard, it added.