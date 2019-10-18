Kerala: Case registered against man for giving triple talaq

By | Published: 10:34 am

Kozhikode: A case has been registered against a man here for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife. The accused, Sameer (35), has been booked under section 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

Sameer’s wife, Jumeria has alleged that the accused has remarried. The complainant and her two kids aged five and two have been protesting in front of her husband’s house for the past five days.

According to Jumeria, the accused gave her ‘one talaq’ a year and a half back. “I got the information that he was remarrying and when I confronted him, he gave me Triple Talaq,” Jumeria said.

The complainant has also filed a complaint against her mother-in-law and brother-in-law for assaulting her. She has also approached the family court seeking maintenance from the accused. A police probe is underway.