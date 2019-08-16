Kerala: CPI(M) suspends party leader for collecting money from flood victims

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Alappuzha: In an embarrassment to the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, a local party leader allegedly collected money from the inmates of a relief camp near here, to pay for a vehicle which transported materials to it, following which he was suspended.

The entire episode was recorded on camera.

CPI(M) District Secretary R Naser said Omanakuttan, party local committee member of Kurupankulanga, has been suspended pending enquiry.

State Minister G Sudhakaran, who visited the camp later told reporters that no one had asked Omanakuttan to collect money and it happened due to negligence of the officials.

Meanwhile, Cherthala Tahsildar denied allegations that the district authorities were not providing money for relief camps and said she regularly visited all the camps and ensured all facilities were available in the camps.

“I came here day before yesterday and no one complained,” the Tahsildar said.

A complaint has been registered by the police and the money collected by the Left leader was returned to the inmates, officials told PTI.

Sudhakaran warned of action if someone indulged in such acts.