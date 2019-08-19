Kerala: Floodwaters recede, death toll rises to 121

By | Published: 1:53 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as floodwaters have started to recede in several districts of Kerala, the death toll in the state rose on Monday to 121, according to a data of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

KSDMA has released a district-wise data from August 8 to August 19 in which it has stated that 21 people were still missing across the rain-ravaged state while 40 were injured due to flood-related incidents. Malappuram remains the most affected district where 58 people have lost their lives.

Among the 14 affected districts, 17 deaths were reported in Kozhikode, 12 in Wayanad, and 9 in Kannur.

The state began to return to normalcy after flood waters receded in many low-lying areas. As per the KSDMA data, now only 26,668 people from 8,247 families are affected and the state government has set up 185 camps for them.

The initial estimates count 1,789 houses as fully damaged and 14,542 as partially damaged.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state.