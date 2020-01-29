Kerala Governor reads references on anti CAA resolution in assembly

By | Published: 1:10 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Springing a surprise, Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday read out the references on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution passed by the state assembly, while presenting his policy address of the Left government in the House.

The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the government over the anti CAA resolution passed by the assembly and the petition moved in the Supreme court against the law, said though he has “reservations and disagreement” over the subject, he would read paragraph 18 of the policy address, to “honour” the Chief Minister’s wish.

Para 18 is regarding the anti CAA resolution.

“I am going to read this para (paragraph 18) because the Honorable Chief Minister wants me to read this, although I hold the view that this does not come under the definition of the policy or programme,” he said.

Referring to the recent correspondence with the CPI(M)- led LDF government in this connection, Khan said the CM himself had said in his letter that “this is the view of the government”.

The Governor said though he disagreed on this, he was going to read the paragraph to honour the wish of Chief Minister Vijayan.

Reading out the anti-CAA stand of the state government, he said, “our citizenship can never be on the basis of religion as this goes against the grain of secularism which is part of the basic structure of the constitution.

This august body (Kerala Assembly) unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Centre to abrogate the CAA 2019, which my government believes goes against the cardinal principles underlying our Constitution.”

The government has also filed a petition in the Apex court invoking Art 131 of the constitution, he noted.

“Strong states and strong centre are pillars of our federalism.”

The voices of genuine apprehension of the state needs to be considered by the central government in the right spirit, keeping broad national interest in mind particularly when constitutional values are involved and there are widespread anxieties and apprehensions among a large number of citizens, he added.