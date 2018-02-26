Kerala Islamic preacher held at RGIA

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Islamic preacher MM Akbar, wanted by the Kochi police since 2016 for allegedly promoting enmity on the basis of religion, was detained by security authorities of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Sunday.

According to sources in the State Intelligence Department, Akbar, who is the managing director of Peace International School at Ernakulum, arrived in Hyderabad around 8 am in an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur. “He was spotted at the airport, and National Investigation Agency officials were informed immediately. After establishing his identity, the Kochi police were informed and he was handed over to them by Sunday afternoon,” said a senior official.

The Kochi police booked a case against Akbar — also known as Kerala’s Zakir Naik — after which the Kerala government ordered his school to be shut down. It is alleged that the school taught objectionable content to children joining his 13 institutions located in various parts of the State.

Speaking over phone, Kochi District Police Chief MP Dinesh said Akbar had plans to go to Doha for which he was about to take a flight scheduled to leave from RGI Airport on Sunday. “He chose Hyderabad as a transit point. He was coming from Kuala Lumpur, the place he chose as his hideout,” he said.

Ernakulum Assistant Commissioner of Police Lalyj K said NIA issued a lookout notice and also consulted the Embassy and Interpol officials concerned for Akbar’s arrest. “We took him into our custody from the Hyderabad airport. Akbar’s official arrest will be recorded soon,” he said.

The Kochi police and State Education Department, during the inquiry conducted based on the allegations that Akbar was using his institutions to encourage ISIS activities, found that children were being taught about one particular religion. The textbooks of primary classes were found to have objectionable content where the children were allegedly taught about the activities of radical groups such as ISIS.

In December 2016, the Kochi police arrested three Mumbai-based publishers for printing the textbooks containing objectionable content that were taught at Peace International School, Ernakulam.