Kerala man quarantined for pneumonia symptoms dies

By | Published: 6:35 pm

Kannur: A resident of Kannur district, who was quarantined in Ernakulam Medical College after showing symptoms of pneumonia, passed away on Friday midnight.

Body fluid samples of Jainesh, from Payyannur in Kannur, were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha for both H1N1 and coronavirus. The result of his first sample was negative while that of the second was awaited.

”Jainesh’s body fluid samples, which were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha, returned negative for both H1N1 and coronavirus. The result of the second sample is awaited,” Ganesh Mohan, a resident medical officer at the medical college, said.

Thirty-six-year-old Jainesh, who had arrived from Malaysia, was kept on a ventilator following pneumonia. He had landed at Kochi airport yesterday at 1 am and thereafter, he was taken to the medical college.