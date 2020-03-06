Kerala model of tackling COVID-19 praised

By | Published: 5:49 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja on Friday praised the manner in which the entire state especially the health authorities worked according to a plan to have so far been successful to contain the spread of COVID-19, despite three cases turning positive for the first time in the country.

“Requests have now come from Odisha, Delhi and Karnataka. We were able to do this because of the cooperation from all sectors and the hard work of the health authorities. Every aspect of the WHO guidelines was strictly adhered to and strict action was also taken against pranksters who played truant on social media,” said Shailaja.

The visiting delegation had gone around health centres, hospital, airports to have a firsthand account of what steps Kerala took to fight COVID-19.