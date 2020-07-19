Kerala reports 821 new COVID-19 positive cases

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 821 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Kerala on Sunday. “There are 7,063 active cases and 5,373 patients have recovered to date in the state,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday. The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.