Kerala shows how to tackle COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s successful handling of the nation’s first three coronavirus cases, backed by a rigid protocol, including a 28-day quarantine to contain its spread, offers a model to others.

With a strong chain of command, starting from the health department to field workers, the State showed the way to the rest of the country on dealing with such an outbreak, health officials here said.

“We almost contained the situation in Kerala, but that does not mean we are safe. Yes, we treated three patients, but that does not mean we will lower our guard,” Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Kerala, she said, decided to intensify surveillance at airports, railway stations and bus depots. The Minister said the health department was guided by the protocol set out by Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. Explaining how the State dealt with the situation, she said health department officials traced those who returned from infected areas and isolated them even if they had minor symptoms. The rest were home quarantined.

Kerala is also the only State which mandates 28 days of home quarantine for those returning from COVID-19 countries, while it is 14 days at the national level. A senior medical official said the severity of the disease would depend on how three factors (agent, macro/micro environment of the local area and immunity of the host) interact in a dynamic fashion. “We gave them (the three patients) standard treatment for any respiratory symptoms, including coverage for any other diseases like H1N1 others,” the official said.

The health department took supportive measure like antibiotics, when necessary, and vitamins looked after the diet and even took care of stress levels of the students, he said. Anxiety, stigma and frustration were among many fears voiced by those who returned from China and affected nations. The government came up with motivational messages, SMSs and psychological support. The medical department is providing counselling services to the affected.

