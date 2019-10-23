Kerala to produce fruit-based wine,low alcohol liquor

By | Published: 6:21 pm

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday accepted a report submitted by the Kerala Agricultural University to make wine and low alcohol content liquor from fruits.

The Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet accepted the report after it was cleared by the Kerala Assembly Subject committee.

Wine and low alcohol content liquor will now be manufactured from Kerala fruits like jackfruit, cashew, and plantains and for this the cabinet decided to make suitable alterations in the Excise Act to give a production license to units who are capable of making these products.

The revenue from Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and beer for the last fiscal touched Rs 14,504.67 crore in FY 2018-19, a jump of Rs 1,567.58 crore from FY 2017-18.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.