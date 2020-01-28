Kerala twins making a mark in Table Tennis tournament

By | Published: 12:10 am 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: The twin sisters from Kozhikode, K Anekha and K Ankitha have the rare distinction of teaming up for Kerala in the women’s doubles category of the 81st Senior National & Inter-state Table Tennis Tournament being held at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium.

The 17-year-old paddlers had earlier faced against each other in the senior girl’s finals of the Kerala State inter-school tournament where Anekha emerged the winner. Talking about their journey, Anekha said the sisters got attracted to table tennis five years ago, when their neighbour, a bank manager introduced them to this sport. “It was school vacations. We fell in love with the sport. We also got support from our parents K Anil Kumar and Prajusha. Our mother accompanies us when we participate in other States,” the 17-year-old Plus Two student from Government Vocational HSS, Nadakkavu said.

Anekha and Ankitha also have an impressive academic record with both girls scoring above 90 per cent in Class X and Inter first year exams. “We have come here with our textbooks as we will be attending our practicals exam after this tournament. We want to make a mark at the national level. That’s why we have come here,” Anekha added.

Ankitha said the aim is to represent India in the 2024 Olympics. “We know it is a big challenge. But we will keep trying. We look at our game and try to learn from it,” Ankitha said.

The duo also represented Kerala in the recently concluded Junior Youth Nationals and School Nationals. They are training at a makeshift table which they set up near their home. “Sharath Kamal sir is our role model. We want to win medals and make our country proud,” they signed off.

