Keshav Rao appointed Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Industries

By | Published: 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party Leader Dr K Keshav Rao has been appointed as Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Industries. A notification in this regard was released by the Lok Sabha Secretary General on Saturday.

The Committee comprises 21 Lok Sabha members and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. Dr Keshav expressed happiness over his appointment as Chairman of this prestigious committee. He met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Legislative Assembly premises and informed him about his appointment. The Chief Minister presented a shawl to Dr Keshav Rao and congratulated him.