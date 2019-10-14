TRS asks RTC Unions to call off strike, invites talks with Govt

By | Published: 11:15 am 11:26 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Monday has urged on the striking TSRTC unions to call off their strike and sit for talks with the government to discuss all issues except the demand to merge TSRTC with the government.

In a statement, TRS secretary general K Keshav Rao appealed to all RTC employees to call off their strike before things get out of their hands, and sit with the government to sort out their issues in a legitimate fashion. “The TRS government is always considerate to the issues of RTC employees,” Keshav Rao said.

Referring to suicides by a RTC driver and conductor, Keshav Rao said he was “deeply pained at the deaths of two striking RTC employees. Self-immolation or suicide is no solution to any problem,” the senior party leader said.

He said it was the state government that had given RTC employees 44% increment in salaries in addition to a 16% interim relief. He also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s statement that there was no question of privatizing RTC was a significant one. “The three-tier arrangement being considered by the government of 50% RTC, 30% stage carriages, and 20% private vehicles, must be viewed as an experiment against the backdrop of the ongoing agitation and the conditions of the sagging bus transport sector in the country, particularly in the State,” he said.

Keshav Rao said as head of the TRS manifesto committee for the 2018 Assembly elections, he can make it clear that at no time did the party consider the merger of RTC with the State.

“There was, therefore, no thinking, let alone a promise anytime over the merger of RTC or any other public sector enterprise with the government,” he said.

Keshav Rao explained that there was a lot of difference between a State and public undertaking/enterprise, run under the control of a government. “Social control is always preferred over State control. The government is not a commercial organization. No vested party can dictate policy formulation to an elected government,” Keshav Rao said.

