Keshava Rao explains Tukkuguda ex-officio vote to SEC

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Keshava Rao on Tuesday said he did not violate any provisions of law by casting his ex-officio vote in the election for Tukkuguda Municipal chairman’s post. The senior TRS leader met Telangana State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy here and explained his stand.

The issue of Keshav Rao’s vote in Tukkuguda and the reciprocal action by Congress by including Dr KVP Ramachandra Rao in the ex-officio list in Neredcherla, had sparked a row that led to the postponement of Medchal and Neredcherla chairpersons’ elections to Tuesday. The TRS MP, however, objected to Ramachandra Rao voting in Neredcherla.

“It is wrong to say that I have violated the provisions of election by voting in Tukkuguda. It is true that I was nominated from Andhra Pradesh and Rao from Telangana. But we exchanged the positions by mutual agreement,” Keshava Rao told media after meeting with the TSEC commissioner. He said a gazette notification changing the States was issued in 2014 immediately after bifurcation of undivided AP.

“It is up to the EC to decide whether MPs from other States should vote or not. In my view, Ramachandra Rao, who has no vote here in Telangana, should not vote. I don’t know whether the Election Commission allowed him to vote. I am not the competent authority to comment on the issue,” he said, adding that TRS was victorious in all the elections held in the State from 2014 because of its hard work.

