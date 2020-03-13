Keshava Rao, Suresh Reddy file papers for RS polls

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and senior party leader KR Suresh Reddy filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections before the Returning Officer at the Assembly on Friday.

While IT and Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao, other Ministers and TRS legislators accompanied Keshava Rao, Suresh Reddy filed his nomination in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and others.

Both the candidates called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao after filing their nominations. Earlier in the day, they paid homage to the martyrs of the Telangana Statehood movement at the memorial in front of the Assembly and walked into the premises with Rama Rao, K Srinivas Goud, MP J Santosh Kumar and others.

Former MP K Kavitha also reached the Assembly premises to support the candidates. Ministers V Prashanth Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, MPs Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Banda Prakash, several TRS legislators were also present.

While Keshava Rao was renominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha election for a second term, the Chief Minister cleared the candidature of former Speaker in undivided Andhra Pradesh Suresh Reddy for the second seat. With 104 members in the 119-member Assembly, both the TRS candidates are expected to win comfortably.

Meanwhile, TRS legislators, including Ministers, vied with each other to greet Kavitha on her birthday. A few legislators brought cakes and Kavitha celebrated her birthday amidst cheering by party colleagues.

