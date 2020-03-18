Keshava Rao, Suresh to be elected unanimously to RS from Telangana

By | Published: 12:26 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The unanimous election of TRS senior leaders K Keshava Rao and KR Suresh Reddy to the Rajya Sabha is likely to be announced on Wednesday following the rejection of nominations of two other candidates.

Meanwhile, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is also likely to announce the candidate for the lone MLC seat from Nizamabad Local Bodies Constituency.

