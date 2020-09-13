Kevin Pietersen bats for Delhi Capitals to lift trophy

The cricketers who were part of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have joined their IPL teams respectively. Meanwhile, cricket aficionados started their predictions about the probable winners in the line.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:24 pm

Hyderabad: With just a week left for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which will be held in UAE because of the Covid-19 crisis, the fever is slowly kicking in. All the teams are in full flow hitting nets for over two weeks now. However, the cricketers from Australia and England will join just days before the tournament as they were locked in an ODI series in England right now.

The cricketers who were part of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have joined their IPL teams respectively. Meanwhile, cricket aficionados started their predictions about the probable winners in the line. Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen, who landed in Dubai recently, expects Delhi Capitals to win the title. Taking in Instagram, the attractive cricket wrote, “Who’s winning? I hope Delhi”.

Pietersen was recently commentating in the now-concluded T20I series between England and Australia. Now, the former English batsman has left Southampton and he has made his way to Dubai. “From a bubble in the UK to a bubble in Dubai…! I love that we have cricket back and as always very excited about working on the IPL,” Pietersen added.