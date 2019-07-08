Key Congress, TDP leaders will join BJP soon: Laxman

By | Published: 1:03 am

Nalgonda: State BJP president K Laxman on Monday said several key Congress and TDP leaders in the State would soon switch their loyalty to the saffron party.

Launching the party membership drive at Devarakonda in the district, Laxman said both the Congress and the TDP had lost their ground in the State and only BJP was emerging as an alternative to the TRS. Several important Congress and TDP leaders were soon going to join the BJP. He predicted that infighting would flare up in the TRS soon.

He cautioned that the BJP would not tolerate if the TRS government tries to foment violence in the State like West Bengal government in Kolkata. He said it was unfortunate that the TRS was maintaining friendly relations with the MIM, which opposed the formation of Telangana. He wanted the State government to officially conduct Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

BJP Nalgonda district president Nookala Narsimha Reddy and several leaders of the party also attended the programme.

