Key reservoirs for Kaleshwaram to be ready in a year

Hyderabad: Works on Anantagiri and Ranganayaka Sagar twin projects coming up as part of the vast reservoir system under the integrated Kaleshwaram project will be completed within a year, Minister for Irrigation T Harish Rao said on Tuesday.

He visited the works in progress on tunnel and the surge pool of Anantagiri project under package 10 linked to Mid-Manair, as part of his stock taking mission.

The Minister asked the engineering officials to speed up the implementation of the two reservoirs, which together with Mallana Sagar and Konda Pochamma reservoirs would take half of the two TMC of water sought to be lifted daily by the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme to irrigate the upland areas in Siddipet, Medak and Rajannna Siricilla districts.

Remaining one TMC of Kaleshwaram lift water would be supplied from the Sriramsagar project to Nizamabad, Warangal and Yadadri-Bhongir districts. The Minister explained that major components of the two reservoir works were already completed. Some 60,000 cubic metres of earth work was yet to be completed. So far as the Anantagiri reservoir is concerned, the power substations were yet to be set up. He wanted the officials concerned to pay special attention to completion of sub stations.

Harish Rao reiterated that the government has been extending maximum support to the families losing land on account of the irrigation projects. As desired by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rrao, construction of separate colonies was taken up for the displaced families as part of the rehabilitation and resettlement packages.

Coming down heavily on those out to stall the irrigation projects that were intended to revive agriculture and the economy of the State, he said the Congress should also spell out whether it was against irrigation projects. Stalling projects would only mean leaving the peasant community in distress, the very cause of their suicides, he added.