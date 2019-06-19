Key US Space Scientist joins hands with Hyderabad start-up

By | Published: 12:16 pm

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based start-up TurboHire, an innovative Talent Acquisition Platform announced that Dr. Edwards Rogers, Chief Knowledge Officer at Goddard Space Flight Centre, Washington DC will be its Mentor Advisor.

In his role, Dr. Edwards Rogers will help TurboHire to improve the world’s simplest job search and job application framework JustDropYourResume.com for candidates and fastest talent evaluation and consensus-driven hiring platform Turbohire for Employers. The new paradigm will have an impact at scale for 600 million workforce with 60 million in the organized sector in India.

As Chief Knowledge Officer, Goddard Space Flight Centre, NASA since 2003, Dr. Rogers has supported many path breaking initiatives such as satellite constellation to map entire earth. As a research scholar, he teaches extensively on Managing Complexity in today’s intelligent and global enterprises. His research applies game theory models to human behavior and decision-making at public as well as hi-tech organizations. He has received a Ph.D. in Human Resources Management from Cornell University.

“Team at TurboHire has tackled a complex problem many organizations and governments face. The elegant modeling of recruiter and jobseeker as inter-dependent relationship rather than individual interests, can help millions! I am excited to contribute to a shape-shifting vision for Job markets, where it is needed most, India.”, says Dr. Rogers.

TurboHire.co is a new-age Talent Acquisition Platform (TAP). Talent Acquisition in current Job markets is like an onion involving layers of background, capability, skills, education, communication, and personality of the candidate. Surprisingly, these layers of limitations are also applicable to Recruiter as a human. Current solutions in the market have, till date, ignored Recruiter issues and put the focus of technology only on candidates, superficial hiring trends and unidirectional communication in the hiring process.

“Our USP is to support organizations to manage their entire hiring operations on a single platform, source at an amazing speed on simplified JustDropYourResume channels, quickly identify the right talent and, conduct multi-directional communication to achieve confident and fast hiring decisions. The ability for employers to say Yes/ No in matter of few days rather than several weeks and months, unclogs the Job Market.” avers Deepak Agrawal Founder TurboHire.

The platform is available as easy-to-onboard PaaS/SaaS offering. It is in use at 100+ organizations and is being evaluated by some of the largest employers in India. TurboHire envisions to create friction-less Jobs Market for high-voltage Indian economy.

Company is about 2 years old and operates from DLabs Incubation Center at ISB, Hyderabad. It is founded by a team of IITians and NITians with prior experience in Microsoft, Google, ISB and Infosys.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter