KGBVs attracting more girl students in Telangana

By | Published: 12:51 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) are living up to their mandate of empowering girl child in the State and it gets reflected in the number of admissions in the schools.

This year, the admission percentage stood close to 99 per cent with a whopping 1,11,208 girls enrolling to 475 KGBVs in the State while the sanctioned strengthen is pegged at 1,12,440. Of the total enrollment, 94,606 girls are in classes VI to X and 16,602 in intermediate first and second year in 172 KGBVs which were upgraded till class XII.

The remaining seats of about 1,200 are expected to be filled in a week as admission process to intermediate is yet to conclude. Last year, 88,409 girls were admitted against sanctioned strength of 91,600.

The KGBVs, established under Central and State share, are meant for girls who are orphans, semi-orphans, single parent, school dropout or have never enrolled in the school. This apart, the schools cater to needs of girl of SC, ST, OBC and minorities in remote and educationally backward areas. The students joining these schools are being provided with quality free holistic education including some vocational courses.

Apart from academics, students are given free residential facility with dormitories, textbook, uniforms and nutritious meal which include breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner. The food menu offers non-veg and veg dishes besides serving ghee and milk as part of breakfast.

Given the age of girl students joining these schools, the State government is providing health and hygiene kits to them. The kit provided to them comprises 13 products including a bathing soap, detergent soap, toothbrush, coconut hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, face powder, sanitary napkins, tongue cleaner, comb, sticker ‘bindi’s, nylon ribbons and hairbands.

One of the reasons for the sharp increase in the enrollments, officials said, was the quality of education. They said unlike other residential schools, the KGBVs do not conduct entrance examinations and all girls are offered admissions. The officials pointed out that one of the objectives of the schools was to ensure access and quality education to girls from marginalised sections.

Meanwhile, the school education, which had introduced vocational courses like stitching, beauty and cosmetics and napkin making in a few KBGVs on a pilot project basis, now plans to extend the concept to all schools.

“There are plans to introduce vocational courses in all the 475 KGBVs. This will be proposed in the next project approval board meeting of the KBGVs with union government,” a senior official said.

